Alan Thicke's Son Carter Talks Last Moments Together

"Growing Pains" icon Alan Thicke died late last year at the age of 69 after he collapsed suddenly while playing hockey with his son Carter.

Carter, 19, is speaking out for the first time about his father's death.

"I got to give him a hug and said, 'I love you,' and that was the last time I saw him," he told "Entertainment Tonight."

Thicke and his son were at a local rink in Burbank, California, on Dec. 13, 2016. After the actor suffered a heart attack, "the ambulance came and the paramedics had stabilized him and everything seemed fine," Carter recalled.

Thicke, who rose to stardom playing psychiatrist Jason Seaver on "Growing Pains," later died of a ruptured aorta, the Los Angeles County coroner said.

Carter told "ET" Thicke "was like the perfect dad."

Thicke's son Robin posted a touching tribute about "the best man I ever knew."

"The best friend I ever had. Let's all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in. We love you Alan Thicke. Thank you for your love. Love, your grateful son," Robin wrote on Dec. 14.