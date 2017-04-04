Ali Fedotowsky said she took 'The Bachelorette' 'too seriously'

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky is urging next season's star, Rachel Lindsay, to enjoy the experience.

"I wish I had stopped taking it so seriously -- I mean, it is serious, you're looking for a husband. That's serious. But I think I took it too seriously," she told ABC News. "So I told [Lindsay], have some fun, enjoy the amazing, beautiful locations you're going to travel."

She added, "My advice to her is really just to stay in the moment and enjoy it because as awesome as it sounds to date 25 people at once, it sucks. It's exhausting. I cried every day when I was 'The Bachelorette.' I really just did not enjoy myself, and I wish I had."

After quitting season 14 of "The Bachelor," Fedotowsky starred on "The Bachelorette" and became engaged to Roberto Martinez. They split a year and a half later.

Lindsay is the first black woman to star as the Bachelorette, but Fedotowsky, 32, said she has no doubts Lindsay will thrive despite all the pressure.

"I think people will be watching her. If you're the first of anything there's going to be more pressure on [you]," she said. "But the thing is, she's so awesome and she's such a solid human being and such a smart, intelligent woman -- she's going to rock it. She has nothing to worry about. I know that she is going to be incredible."

Ashley Burns Photography

Reality television aside, Fedotowsky's priorities now are her husband, radio host Kevin Manno, 33, and their 9-month-old daughter, Molly. She said she's excited to celebrate Molly's first Easter this year.

"I think for me, [having a child] makes holidays that much more special, especially a holiday like Easter because it's so much more kiddo-focused," she said. "We're excited to do things like take her to see the Easter Bunny. We did some egg decorating with her already."

Fedotowsky has even partnered with the American Egg Board for the Easter season for an egg-decorating Instagram contest.

Ashley Burns Photography

"Basically you just upload a picture, post a picture to Instagram of your egg decorating," she said of the contest. "It doesn't have to be perfect. It can be wacky or just fun, we just want you to have fun decorating eggs. Don't think you can only post it if it's Martha Stewart-worthy."

Easter festivities are just one of the topics she plans to explore on her blog, which offers advice on motherhood and budget-friendly fashion.

"I love fashion and I follow a lot of fashion bloggers, and I was finding that every single time I went to one of their websites and tried to buy something they were wearing, it was like $500," she said. "I was like 'OK, I'm not going to spend that.' I can't spend that and a lot of people can't afford that. I wanted to create a fashion blog that [makes] people know when you come to my blog that everything's under $100. Most things are under $50."

The blog also includes Fedotowsky's thoughts on current seasons of "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette." She said the nature of the show can be stressful, but in the end she hopes Lindsay does what is right for her.

"Everybody is watching everything you do, and they're judging you no matter what," she said. "That's hard. It's hard for anybody. She just needs to roll with it, let it roll off her back and do her. At the end of the day, whoever she ends up with [is] going to affect her life, not anybody who's watching."