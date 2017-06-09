Amanda Bynes reveals she's sober, ready to return to acting

After a few turbulent years filled with driving violations, controversial tweets and being hospitalized under a psychiatric hold, Amanda Bynes is speaking out for the first time -- and announcing her desire to return to acting.

Bynes sat down with talk show host and founder of Hollyscoop, Diana Madison, for her first interview in four years to discuss her return to television, as well as her newfound passion.

The actress told Madison, "I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again."

Bynes started her television career on Nickelodeon's "All That," then moved on to her breakout role on "The Amanda Show" and later starred in "What I Like About You," before stepping into movie roles.

"I want to do TV," she said. "Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it."

Madison said Bynes was "very realistic" about her acting goals and said she knows she has to "take it step by step."

Bynes, 31, said she misses acting and being in front of the camera, but also revealed a new area of interest.

She enrolled in a fashion school and plans to launch her own collection. "I've been going to school lately. Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] and I love it. I learned how to sew. I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future," Bynes explained.

As for her health, Bynes is three-years sober and appears to be in a much better place than she was four years ago.

Tamar Arminak, Bynes' attorney said she has complied with all conditions of her probation from the series of driving violations which included a DUI, two alleged hit-and-run incidents, tickets and drivers license suspension. Bynes is thankful that no one was hurt and she is very proud of being sober for almost three-years now.