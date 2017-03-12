'American Crime' tackles immigration, economic inequalities in 3rd season

The Emmy-winning drama series "American Crime" returns with its third installment Sunday night, and Felicity Huffman, one of its stars, promises that it will cover a lot of ground.

This season, the ABC drama from Oscar winner John Ridley takes place in North Carolina and focuses the problems plaguing the agricultural economy there.

"The issues we're dealing with are forced labor, prostitution, child trafficking, sex trafficking, economic inequalities," Huffman told ABC News.

"American Crime" follows a different storyline each season and aims to confront pressing political issues. The first installment took place in Modesto, California, and centered around the murder of a veteran; the second was set in Indianapolis and focused on sexual assault charges brought by a young man against star athletes at an elite private school.

Another series star, Regina King, said that it's a blessing to be part of the show.

"As an actor, so often we're not able to use our art to be part of change, to be part of a movement," she said. "I feel lucky that I'm able to be on 'American Crime,' because I think that's what I'm doing."

"American Crime" season 3 premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.