It was revealed last night that "Alaskan Bush People" star Ami Brown has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Brown and her family live deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Their reality show, now in its 7th season, airs on the Discovery Channel.

The family is "so far removed from civilization that they often go six to nine months of the year without seeing an outsider," according to the show's official synopsis.

Brown and her husband Billy spent much of last night's episode weighing the options of leaving the bush and returning to society for treatment.

"It's hard to even talk about it, because it's something I never thought would come out of my mouth," Brown told the cameras about possibly leaving the family home. "This is earth shattering for us, it really is."

Brown added that the family can't stay put "with the medical things that are going on in our lives."

The cancer is at least stage 3 and could be worse.

Brown later said the bush is her family's home and she wants to be there for her children.

"I want to hold their babies," she said, crying.

"As long as we got each other, we can get up and deal with this," Billy added.

"Alaskan Bush People" returns next Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Discovery.