In April of 1994, an electrician went to Kurt Cobain's home in suburban Seattle to do some work. When he looked inside of a garage window, he saw Cobain's body. According to Seattle police, the singer was found with a gunshot wound to his head and a suicide note was left inside the house. Cobain was the lead singer, songwriter and guitar player for the rock band "Nirvana," which helped define the "grunge rock" movement. He was 27.

WHAT TO KNOW Lead singer of Seattle's grunge rock band Nirvana commits suicide.