Ariana Grande Feels 'Sick and Objectified' Over Fan's Comments

Ariana Grande was left feeling "sick and objectified" after a recent encounter with a fan.

Grande opened up about the experience early Wednesday morning on Twitter.

The 23-year-old singer said she and her boyfriend Mac Miller had gone out to get food when a young fan came up and started gushing over the rapper.

"He was loud and excited and by the time M was seated in the drivers seat he was literally almost in the car with us," she wrote. "I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said 'Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that!!!'"

"Hitting that?" Grande said, using an expletive. "This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I was also sitting right there when he said it (?)."

"I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilize for his pleasure," she explained. "I am an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect. It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable enough using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease."

The singer went on to say that these kinds of statements need to be discussed openly because they are "harmful."

"If we don't it will just continue," she concluded. "We are not object or prizes. We are QUEENS."

seeing a lot of "but look how you portray yourself in videos and in your music! you're so sexual!" .... please hold.. next tweet... i repeat — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016

expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect !!! just like wearing a short skirt is not asking for assault. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 28, 2016