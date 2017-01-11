Ariana Grande and John Legend have collaborated on a classic movie duet, Disney said today.

The two musicians have recorded a new version of song "Beauty and the Beast" for upcoming live-action film, according to the studio.

"Stepping into the shoes of an Oscar and Grammy Award-winning classic is not small potatoes. But with today’s two greatest plutonium [sic] singers -- John Legend and Ariana Grande -- we are bringing the song back with a new school-old school fresh treatment that shows the soulfulness and power of what a great melody and lyric can inspire," Ron Fair, who produced the song, said in a statement.

The original version in the 1991 animated Disney movie was a duet between Celine Dion and Peabo Bryson. It was a huge hit, winning a Golden Globe and the Oscar for Best Original Song from a Motion Picture, as well as two Grammys.

Grande, 23, first dropped a hint at the collaboration by posting an Instagram photo of herself in the studio, and tagging both Legend and the movie's social account, which re-posted it.

Disney's live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. It hits theaters on March 17. The soundtrack arrives March 10.