Ariana Grande named honorary citizen of Manchester

Ariana Grande has been made an honorary citizen of Manchester, England.

At a special meeting earlier today, the city's officials voted unanimously to make the 24-year-old pop star an honorary citizen following her response to the deadly attack on her concert there in May.

"We’ve all had cause to be incredibly proud of Manchester and the resilient and compassionate way in which the city, and all those associated with it, have responded to the terrible events of 22 May -- with love and courage rather than hatred and fear. Ariana Grande exemplified this response," Sir Richard Leese, the leader of the Manchester City Council, said in a statement. "I think many people would already consider her an honorary Mancunian and will be delighted, now the Council has approved the proposal, to make it official."

Grande helped raise millions of pounds for victims of the deadly terrorist attack and their families when she returned to the city to headline the One Love Manchester benefit concert in June.

Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That and Niall Horan were among the musicians who performed at the benefit concert.

At today's special meeting, the council also commemorated the victims of the bombing at the Manchester Arena.

Police say Salman Abedi killed 22 people and wounded more than 100 others when he detonated a bomb at the end of Grande's concert.