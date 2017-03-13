'Arrow' star Colton Haynes is engaged to Jeff Leatham

Actor Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham are engaged!

The duo posted photos and videos from the proposal that culminated with fireworks in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The "Arrow" star, 28, first posted a shot of the two kissing with the caption, "I SAID YES!!!" then gave a shout-out to the ionic Cher for her help.

"Thank you @cher for the beautiful 'I got you babe' proposal lead in, you sounded incredible as always :) The most special night of my life," he wrote in another post.

I SAID YES!!! ?????? @jeffleatham

Leatham, a celebrity florist and art director, posted the video from Cher, his close friend, who said, "You know what it is, you know what you have to do now," referring to the proposal. She also wanted the duo to call her afterward!

Everyone was celebrating the couple's big night, including actress and Haynes' best friend Ally Maki.

"MY BEST FRIEND IS ENGAGED!!! This will forever be the best FaceTime call of my life. Overjoyed with love and emotion for my soul mate baby and ride or die on the happiest day of his life. Colt this is the moment!!" she wrote.

The "Teen Wolf" star and Leatham went public with their relationship earlier this year and had been posting fun photos from their Mexico trip even before the question was popped.