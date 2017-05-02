Former Bachelor Chris Soules had alcoholic beverages in vehicle night of fatal crash, prosecutor says

Former Bachelor Chris Soules was allegedly found with empty and open alcoholic beverages "in and around" his car on the night of a fatal accident that claimed the life of Kenneth Mosher, according to paperwork obtained by ABC News.

Late last month, Soules, 35, was charged with a felony for allegedly leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. Attorneys for Soules, 35, filed to have the felony charge against him dismissed, stating a lack of evidence. They also cited the 911 call that was released last week as proof that the former reality TV star acted appropriately after the accident.

"The evidence will further show that emergency responders arrived on the scene shortly after Mr. Soules concluded his 911 call. Mr. Soules remained on the scene with those emergency responders for several more minutes before returning to his home," his attorneys wrote. "Ultimately, Mr. Soules’ 911 call establishes probable cause does not exist for the charge against Mr. Soules."

But in his response to Soules' attorneys' motion, Buchanan County attorney Shawn M. Harden claimed that Soules did "did attempt to obfuscate the immediate facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, including his level of intoxication and an explanation of the empty and partially consumed open alcoholic beverages located in and around his vehicle."

Buchanan also said that Soules purchased the alcohol at a convenience store shortly before the accident, and that Soules should have informed law enforcement where he could be located, and he did not.

"The only permissible reasons for which [Soules] could leave the scene of the accident in the first place was to seek necessary aid or report the accident to law enforcement authorities," the filing reads. "[He] did neither after fleeing the scene."

Soules is currently free on a $10,000 bond. A pretrial hearing originally set for today has been moved to next week, according to The Des Moines Register.