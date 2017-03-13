"The Bachelor" Nick Viall is officially off the market.

In the season finale of the ABC reality show, Viall proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi in Finland, and she happily accepted.

"I've been falling more and more in love with you and there have been plenty of times I've been trying to fight it and I don't want to fight it anymore cause I do love you, I'm in love with you, I'm glad I don't have to try and not say it," Viall said to Grimaldi. "So much about me being here has to do with the past, but when I look at you, all I see is my future."

Grimaldi thanked Viall for "taking another chance on love."

"I knew this kind of love existed, I just never thought it was going to happen for me, until I met you," Grimaldi told Viall.

Viall then got down on one knee and asked Grimaldi to marry him.

Terhi Tuovinen/ABC

Runner-up Raven Gates was sent home to Arkansas.

Viall, 36, felt a connection with Grimaldi, a special education teacher from Canada, early on, telling ABC News that he thought she was "stunning." Though they butted heads at one point over where to live - she hoped he'd move to her native Quebec, while he said he wanted to stay in the United States - her stubborn nature was also one quality he may have found most attractive. Several weeks ago, Viall told ABC News that he hoped to marry someone with a strong sense of self.

"I'm very attracted to confident, intelligent and sexy women who just act like they belong in a room, so to speak," he said.

He certainly had the experience to know what he wanted. Viall previously appeared on two installments of "The Bachelorette," and both times, he was eliminated during the final episode. He also failed to find lasting love on last summer's "Bachelor in Paradise."

This time around, Viall told producers that his reality TV past made him nervous that Grimaldi would also reject him and he'd leave "heartbroken."

However, "I've been falling in love with her for a very long time," he said. "I feel like sometimes I've been fighting it and I'm not fighting it any longer."