It's a wedding made in paradise.

"Bachelor in Paradise" stars Carly Waddell and Evan Bass got engaged at the end of last season, and on Tuesday, we'll see them get hitched on a special episode.

A little warning though: Have plenty of tissues handy.

"She's not a crier, and I was like, you gotta, come on, I don't care if you have to put drops or something," Bass told ABC News. "And she gave me one tear."

"I did one while we were walking off," she explained. "I said, 'Look, look it happened, I had one.'"

After their engagement last summer, Waddell and Bass began wedding planning right away, and according to Bass, it was a no-brainer to film it for TV. They also knew they wanted it to reflect who they are as a couple -- "Really fun and really colorful," Waddell said -- and to have their loved ones, including Bass' three children from a previous relationship, in Mexico for the big day.

"It's very hard to express in words how big of a deal it was that they were there and they were a part of it," Bass said. "They felt included by Carly and her family. They've accepted the kids and it's really perfect."

Now married, the newlyweds have turned their attention to an impending life-cycle event: the birth of their first child in February. The two plan to find out the sex of the baby in a week or so, and according to Waddell, they want to be sure to make the reveal special for the three boys.

"Everyone's putting a lot of pressure on me to have a girl," she said.

The "Bachelor in Paradise" two-night season-four premiere continues Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.