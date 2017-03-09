'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert expecting first child

Mar 9, 2017, 10:40 AM ET
PHOTO: Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are seen here, Sept. 22, 2016, in New York City. PlayJamie McCarthy/Getty Images
WATCH Behind the scenes with this season's 'Bachelor' contestants

Jade Roper and husband Tanner Tolbert are expecting a baby. The couple, who met on season two of "Bachelor in Paradise" and became engaged on the season finale, announced the pregnancy on social media Wednesday.

'Bachelor In Paradise' Stars Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert Talk About Shocking Finale

"We're crazy grateful to finally announce a little secret we've been keeping!" Jade said in a tweet. "We're absolutely head over heels in love already!"

Tolbert also posted to Twitter with a collage of pregnancy announcement photos cleverly set to Justin Beiber's hit "Baby."

Roper, 30, and Tolbert, 29, married in a televised ceremony that aired on Valentine's Day 2016.