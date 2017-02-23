'Bachelor' Sneak Peek: Andi returns to Nick's life

Nick Viall was surprised with a visit from his ex-girlfriend, Andi Dorfman, in this week's exclusive sneak peak of "The Bachelor."

"Andi is the last person I ever thought I would see," Viall said of his former love interest, who dumped him during the season 10 finale of "The Bachelorette."

"Do you look back and you're like...'I shouldn't have said why would you make love with me if you're weren't in love with me?'" Dorfman asked Viall, as the two sat down to discuss their relationship.

Dorfman ended season 10 of "The Bachelorette" engaged to Josh Murray, but the two called off their engagement after less than a year.

"This is blowing my mind. Super weird," Viall told his former girlfriend. "Last time you knocked on my door, surprisingly, you broke up with me."

"You dumped me on national television," Viall added.

Dorfman reminded him that the tables have now turned.

"But now you're dumping 29 girls," Dani said, to which Nick responded, "maybe thirty."

When your ex be like ... ummm wtf are you doing here? @viallnicholas28 #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/NGsRmkXPHt — Andi Dorfman (@AndiDorfman) February 21, 2017

Find out what happens on the next episode of "The Bachelor" which airs Mon. Feb. 27, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET.