The former "Bachelorette" contestant Emily Maynard opened up about her life as a mom, and shared her advice for this season's "Bachelor" Nick Viall, in an interview with "Good Morning America" that aired today.

"It is crazy at our house all the time," Maynard, who is the mother of three said, "but it's a lot of fun."

Maynard first gained notoriety on Season 15 of "The Bachelor," where she was looking for love after losing her fiance in a plane crash. She then went on to Season 8 of "The Bachelorette." She ended both seasons engaged, but both engagements were later called off.

Maynard eventually found love at her church, where she says she met her husband, Tyler Johnson.

"I met him at church before I did 'The Bachelorette,' he really wanted nothing to do with me," Maynard said. "I told my girlfriend I met this guy and he could like not be less attracted to me, he was in the friends zone."

Maynard and Johnson wed in June 2014, and have had two children together, Jennings, 1, and Gibson, 3 months. Maynard also has a daughter, Ricki, 11, whom she had with her late fiance, who died in 2004.

"He is like the best dad ever," Maynard said of Johnson. "Jennings is obsessed with him and I'm sure Gibson will be too."

Maynard opened up about what it was like to have two babies in less than two years, saying, "With Jennings, my older boy, I was on Cloud 9, like everything was perfect, I couldn't wait to have another one."

"Then I got pregnant when Jennings was 6 months old," Maynard said. "I was like I don't have this thing figured out at all, I thought I did, and now it's like too late, we're already in this with a third kid."

Maynard added that she struggled with horrible morning sickness during her pregnancy. "I was sick from the time I woke up until the time I went to bed, and I finally got put on this medicine called Diclegis and it like changed my life," she said. She now works as a paid spokesperson for the drug.

Maynard said her advice for new mothers is to "give yourself lots of grace."

"I just think God knew I could not handle a lot so he gave me three super easy babies and three super easy kids," she added.

Maynard also spoke out on the struggle she faces to be perfect, saying, "it's something I struggle with everyday, I think anybody who has social media struggles with that."

"I mean I know I put pictures up and then nobody sees the background," Maynard said, "you have to realize everybody has those behind-the-scenes moments, they don't want everybody to know about."

Maynard said she still enjoys watching "The Bachelor," calling it, "the best TV on TV."

Her advice for Nick Viall, and the ladies vying for his heart, on this season of 'The Bachelor' is simple: "just have fun."

"I always say I should not give anyone any 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' advice because it has kind of been a train wreck to be quite honest, my time on the show was a bit of a mess," Maynard said, adding that her only advice is to "just have fun."

When asked for her advice for people out there looking for love, Maynard said, "for me, honestly I just had to give up and it was in God's timing, that is the only time it is ever going to work."