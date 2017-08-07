During tonight's season finale of "The Bachelorette," Rachel Lindsay will choose between the three men remaining on the show: Bryan Abasolo, Eric Bigger and Peter Kraus.

Just as fans have their favorites, the ousted contestants from this season have theirs, too.

Dean Unglert, who was eliminated after hometown dates, said that he hopes Lindsay chooses Kraus, whom he described as "a great guy" with "a huge heart."

"I'd pick Peter every single time. I've said it a million times and I'll say it a million more!" he told ABC News. "He is one of my best friends to come out of the show, absolutely."

However, not all of his former castmates agree with him. To see get the opinions of Kenny King, Adam Gottschalk, Diggy Moreland and Jack Stone, watch the video, above.

The season finale of "The Bachelorette" will air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.