'The Bachelorette' preview: Kenny confronts Lee ... again

The fight between Lee and Kenny continues on tonight's "Bachelorette."

We finally find out what happens after Kenny returns from chatting with Rachel Lindsay, who tells the suitor that Lee called him "aggressive" during a confrontation.

It didn't take long for Kenny to return to the house and try to get answers out of Lee.

"What I felt like a situation that was a dead issue apparently is not a dead issue," Kenny begins in an exclusive preview of tonight's episode.

Lee replies, "So how is it not dead?"

Kenny then explained that he spoke with Rachel and she informed him that Lee called him "aggressive."

"I was just being honest," Lee says in the video.

"Before I thought you were my friend," Kenny says to Lee.

And in a head-scratching response, Lee replies: "You're a stack of bleeding muscle right now."

We'll have to find out exactly what Lee means by that when the "Bachelorette" returns at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ABC.