Adam West, an American actor best known for his superhero role in the 1960s series "Batman," died Friday night in Los Angeles, his family said. He was 88.

The West family shared the news on Facebook, writing that the actor died "after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we'll miss him."

Born in Seattle on Sept. 19, 1928, West's acting career spanned decades. He achieved fame for playing the title role in the live-action television series "Batman" after it debuted on ABC network in January 1966. The show was canceled after its third season in March 1968.

West gained notoriety again for voicing the mayor of Quahog on Fox network's long-running animated TV series "Family Guy."

In April 2012, West received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His star is located in front of the Guinness Museum in Hollywood.

West held the Guinness world record for the most screen appearances as Batman. He has made 156 individual screen appearances as the caped crusader, including in 120 episodes of the "Batman" series and its accompanying feature film, numerous voiceover performances for animated series and TV movies as well as the computer-generated video short, "Batman: New Times" in 2005.