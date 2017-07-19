Ben Affleck leaves Netflix drama 'Triple Frontier'

Ben Affleck has dropped out of the Netflix thriller "Triple Frontier."

According to Deadline Hollywood, which first reported the news, the actor is "going to take some time to focus on his wellness and his family."

Affleck was in talks to star in the Netflix drug war drama with his brother Casey Affleck. Fellow Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali was already attached to the project.

The project has been in development for years, starting with Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow who first brought the project to Paramount with Sean Penn, Denzel Washington, Javier Bardem and Johnny Depp signing on to star.

"A Most Violent Year" director J.C. Chandor picked it up a year ago with Tom Hardy and Channing Tatum in the lead roles. After they exited the project, Paramount dropped it. Netflix then stepped in and the project is expected to move forward, even without Affleck.

Earlier this spring, the 44-year-old actor revealed that he had completed rehab for alcohol addiction. In April, Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce two years after the parents of three announced their split.

Affleck will be seen later this year in "Justice League," which opens in November.