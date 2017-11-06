Ben Affleck says he's examining his own behavior amid the storm of sexual harassment allegations currently roiling Hollywood.

While promoting his new "Justice League" film, Affleck told The Associated Press that he is "looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution."

In an interview Sunday, Affleck said "more women need to be pushed to power" and that sexual harassment also has to be "a men's issue," saying that men should call out inappropriate behavior.

Last month, Affleck apologized for "acting inappropriately" toward actress Hilarie Burton more than a decade ago after Burton shared a video from "TRL Uncensored II" that featured her speaking to the actor and suggesting that he grabbed her breast.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

"I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize," he tweeted on Oct 11.

The apology came just a day after Affleck released a statement condemning director Harvey Weinstein, who has been accused of sexually assaulting and harassing a number of women.

Weinstein has denied all accusations of non-consensual sex.

The Associated Press contributed to this report