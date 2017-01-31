Ben Affleck Steps Down as Director of Upcoming Batman Film

Ben Affleck will no longer direct the new Batman solo film.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Affleck said, "There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require.”

Affleck had previously said he and others were still working on the script for the first solo film featuring the Caped Crusader in more than five years. The idea was originally to have him star and direct the project, but in an interview last year with Collider, he said he wasn't yet happy with the script.

Affleck, 44, first appeared as Batman in "Batman v Superman" and will appear again as Bruce Wayne in "Justice League" this November.

The Oscar winner told reporters on more than one occasion that all people ever asked about was Batman, not his other projects. But he did tell friend Jimmy Kimmel earlier this year that he was still on board for the solo Batman project.

"I’m gonna direct the next Batman, we’re working on it," he said to an applause from Kimmel's studio audience.

But in Monday's statement, he said, "Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director."

According to The Associated Press, Warner Bros., the studio producing the solo Batman film and "Justice League," said it "fully supports" Affleck's decision to step down as director.