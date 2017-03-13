Bethenny Frankel's ex Jason Hoppy rejects plea deal

Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband Jason Hoppy has rejected a plea offer in his stalking and harassment case.

Hoppy, who was married to Frankel for three years before they split, was in court today facing misdemeanor charges of stalking and harassment. He has pleaded not guilty and is free on $2,000 cash bail.

His attorney confirmed to ABC News that Hoppy turned down the prosecution's offer to plead to a harassment violation in exchange for going to anger management. He declined to comment any further.

A rep for Frankel did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The judge adjourned the case to April 26.

Hoppy, who has a 6-year-old daughter, Bryn, with his ex-wife, was arrested in January.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by ABC News, Hoppy allegedly sent hundreds of text messages and emails to Frankel that "caused her to fear for her safety." More than 160 in all, the messages began in August, the complaint said, and continued through Jan. 17, despite a cease-and-desist letter sent to Hoppy by Frankel’s attorney on Nov. 22.

The complaint also stated that on Jan. 17, Hoppy approached Frankel and her boyfriend at an undisclosed location and allegedly said, "OK I see. This is how you want to do this. OK. You can play your game. It doesn't matter. You can get 10 lawyers. There's nothing you can do to stop me. You'll be sorry. You've been warned. I can't help it. She's pure evil. You've been warned. Don't say I didn't warn you."

Hoppy's attorney previously denied any wrongdoing by his client.

"There are no words to express how saddened Mr. Hoppy is over his ex-wife's unjustified actions. His only concern is his daughter and intends to vigorously fight these false charges," Hoppy's attorney Robert Gottlieb told ABC News at the time of his arrest.

Frankel, 46, filed for divorce from Hoppy, 45, in 2013. They reached a custody settlement the following year but their divorce wasn't finalized until last July.