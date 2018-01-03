Beyonce, Eminem to headline Coachella 2018

Jan 3, 2018, 10:26 AM ET
It's official -- the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup has been announced, and The Weeknd, Beyonce and Eminem are headlining Friday, Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Organizers announced the lineup on Twitter Tuesday evening.

For Beyonce, her headlining set is a bit of a do-over. She was scheduled to perform at last year's festival but had to back out when she became pregnant with twins.

Lady Gaga filled in for her. But the Beyhive online was extremely excited for her return.

Other performers at this year’s festival include SZA, Cardi B, Portugal, The Man, Haim and The War on Drugs. Former Talking Heads front man David Byrne will also make an appearance.

Coachella takes place over two weekends, April 12-15 and April 20-22, with the same lineups each weekend at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

