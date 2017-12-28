Beyonce and Jay-Z seem to confess all in video teaser for 'Family Feud'

Jay-Z and Beyoncé seem to be opening up even more about their past marital issues in the rapper's new video for "Family Feud."

A preview of the video for the track reveals the superstar rapper confessing his sins in church, scenes of infidelity, a cameo from the couple's daughter, Blue Ivy, and the singer herself behind a church altar, wearing a flowing gown and headdress.

The song, which comes from Jay-Z's "4:44" album, features vocals by Beyoncé, who co-wrote the track as well. Lyrics seem to allude to infidelity, with the rapper stating: "Yeah, I'll f--- up a good thing if you let me/Let me alone, Becky" -- a reference to Beyoncé's song, "Sorry."

The entire music video premieres Friday.

Jay-Z, 48, and Beyoncé, 36, wed in 2008 and have three children: Blue, 5, and twins Rumi and Sir, who were born earlier this year. Last month, the rapper told The New York Times that many marriages may not have survived the problems they've faced, including his infidelity.

"You know, most people walk away, and the divorce rate is like 50 percent or something 'cause most people can’t see themselves," he said. "The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.

"And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another's craft," he added. "I think she's amazing."