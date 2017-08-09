Bill Murray moved to tears at 'Groundhog Day' musical

Bill Murray was so impressed with Broadway's rendition of his hit film "Groundhog Day," that he was moved to tears when he saw the musical for the first time last night.

Murray, 66, starred in the 1993 film, which centers around egotistical weatherman Phil Connors as he relives the same day over again and learns to be more caring and compassionate.

Murray showed up with fellow cast members Danny Rubin, who co-wrote the screenplay and the book for the musical, and actor Brian Doyle-Murray to check out the hit show. Sopan Deb documented the night for the New York Times.

Inside the August Wilson Theatre, Murray was all smiles, even posing for pictures with fans attending the performance.

The acclaimed actor also gave a classic inspirational speech to the Broadway cast.

"As actors, I can't respect enough how disciplined you are and how, how serving you are of the process," he said. "You're creating something that's very different. There's something that's higher and finer than an ordinary show."

Murray also received a round of applause from the crowd.

"But by the end of the performance, Mr. Murray was visibly sobbing," wrote Deb for the Times. He added that during his interview with Murray, the actor said the late director and actor Harold Ramis "would've been flabbergasted by the musical."

"The idea that we just have to try again. We just have to try again," Murray told the Times. "It’s such a beautiful, powerful idea."