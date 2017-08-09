Bill Murray moved to tears at 'Groundhog Day' musical

PHOTO: Bill Murray, left, Andie MacDowell and Chris Elliot, in a scene from the movie, "Groundhog Day."Columbia Pictures
Bill Murray was so impressed with Broadway's rendition of his hit film "Groundhog Day," that he was moved to tears when he saw the musical for the first time last night.

Murray, 66, starred in the 1993 film, which centers around egotistical weatherman Phil Connors as he relives the same day over again and learns to be more caring and compassionate.

Murray showed up with fellow cast members Danny Rubin, who co-wrote the screenplay and the book for the musical, and actor Brian Doyle-Murray to check out the hit show. Sopan Deb documented the night for the New York Times.

PHOTO: Bill Murray takes a selfie with the cast at the musical based on the 1993 Bill Murray film Groundhog Day on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre on Aug. 8, 2017 in New York.Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Inside the August Wilson Theatre, Murray was all smiles, even posing for pictures with fans attending the performance.

The acclaimed actor also gave a classic inspirational speech to the Broadway cast.

"As actors, I can't respect enough how disciplined you are and how, how serving you are of the process," he said. "You're creating something that's very different. There's something that's higher and finer than an ordinary show."

PHOTO: Bill Murray, who played Phil Connors in the 1993 film Groundhog Day, poses for a photo with actor Andy Karl who plays the role in the Broadway musical adaptation at The August Wilson Theatre, Aug. 8, 2017 in New York.Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Murray also received a round of applause from the crowd.

"But by the end of the performance, Mr. Murray was visibly sobbing," wrote Deb for the Times. He added that during his interview with Murray, the actor said the late director and actor Harold Ramis "would've been flabbergasted by the musical."

"The idea that we just have to try again. We just have to try again," Murray told the Times. "It’s such a beautiful, powerful idea."