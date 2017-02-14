Bindi Irwin shares sweet Valentine's Day photo with boyfriend

Feb 14, 2017, 3:39 PM ET
PHOTO: Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin arrive for the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on May 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic via Getty Images
Chandler Powell and Bindi Irwin arrive for the Steve Irwin Gala Dinner at JW Marriott Los Angeles at L.A. LIVE on May 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share a sweet Valentine's Day message about her boyfriend, Chandler Powell.

"These really are the pictures of true happiness," the 18-year-old "Dancing With the Stars" winner said in her caption. "I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart. The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together."

Irwin and Powell have been a couple since 2015. She certainly isn't shy about sharing their love with the world, and frequently posts photos of them on social media. In recent weeks, she's posted pictures of them exploring a national park and lounging on the beach.

Byron Bay was glorious ?????? Beach vibes with my Sunshine.

A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jan 28, 2017 at 8:53pm PST