Bindi Irwin shares sweet Valentine's Day photo with boyfriend

Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share a sweet Valentine's Day message about her boyfriend, Chandler Powell.

"These really are the pictures of true happiness," the 18-year-old "Dancing With the Stars" winner said in her caption. "I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart. The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together."

Irwin and Powell have been a couple since 2015. She certainly isn't shy about sharing their love with the world, and frequently posts photos of them on social media. In recent weeks, she's posted pictures of them exploring a national park and lounging on the beach.

'Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love.' ???? - Mother Teresa #Flashback in the treetops of Lamington National Park. Adventures with you @chandlerpowell are always extraordinary. A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jan 31, 2017 at 4:18pm PST