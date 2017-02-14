Bindi Irwin shares sweet Valentine's Day photo with boyfriend

Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to share a sweet Valentine's Day message about her boyfriend, Chandler Powell.
Valentine's Day. A day to celebrate love and happiness. (And an excuse to give endless amounts of hugs!) This picture captures my forever Valentine @chandlerpowell, in gorgeous #Australia ???? These really are the pictures of true happiness. I am blessed to be surrounded with the people that I love with all my heart. The power of love is undeniable and the glue that holds us all together. To have real balance in life, we must find the light in every day. So here's to love, to hope, to peace and kindness.
Irwin and Powell have been a couple since 2015. She certainly isn't shy about sharing their love with the world, and frequently posts photos of them on social media. In recent weeks, she's posted pictures of them exploring a national park and lounging on the beach.