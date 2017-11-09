Black Cube will donate Weinstein profits to charity, says board member

Black Cube, a private agency run by former Israeli intelligence officers that Harvey Weinstein enlisted to gather information on his alleged accusers, will donate profits from the case to organizations benefiting sexual assault victims, according to a statement from the company.

The group stated today that while it's their policy not to confirm or deny any speculation about their work, they do not "deal with projects related to sexual harassment or violence of any kind."

Black Cube also only acts in legal ways that "pass the court test," the statement added.

"The company condemns any act of violence, especially sexual harassment, and therefore the company will donate all its profits from this case to organizations that support victims of sexual assault in Tel Aviv, London and New York," the statement concluded.

Earlier this week, The New Yorker magazine published a story detailing how a Black Cube operative tried to get information about Weinstein from actress Rose McGowan, who has claimed that the producer sexually assaulted her in the '90s. A source familiar with the Black Cube investigation confirmed that claim to ABC News. Through a spokesperson, Weinstein, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by dozens of women, has denied that he's ever had nonconsensual sexual relations with anyone.

Prof. Asher Tishler, a Black Cube advisory board member, said in an interview with Israel's Channel 2 TV network that the company was unaware of Weinstein's intentions, and had they known, "we would never – God forbid – have taken this job.” Tishler also apologized to anybody who was impacted by the investigation.

"People were wronged because someone was helped who maybe planned to hurt these women in one way or another," he said. "In this context, something went wrong. And I'm sorry this job was taken. At the time we took the job, we didn't know this was happening.”

Weinstein, 65, is currently under investigation by police in New York City, Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and the United Kingdom. Last week, New York City Police Department Chief of Detectives Bob Boyce said that there was enough evidence to arrest Weinstein for rape, but added that no warrant has been issued and it's not clear whether there's enough evidence to bring the case to trial. Weinstein's representative told ABC News in a statement Wednesday that his team does not believe that an indictment is imminent.

“A formal presentation will be made on Mr. Weinstein’s behalf in the appropriate course of the investigation, and we strongly believe we will demonstrate that no criminal charges are warranted," the statement read.