'The Boss Baby' and 'Ghost in the Shell' among this week's new releases

Here's a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:
* "The Boss Baby" -- This animated comedy, from the creators of "Shrek," features Alec Baldwin as the voice of a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby. He and his 7-year old brother put aside their sibling rivalry to stop a sinister plot involving a battle between puppies and babies. Steve Buscemi and Lisa Kudrow also star. Rated PG.
* "Ghost in the Shell" -- Scarlett Johansson stars in this fantasy crime drama set in the not-so-distant future about a human who has been cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier dedicated to stopping dangerous criminals. Rated PG-13.
Opening Friday limited release:
* "The Zookeeper's Wife"-- Jessica Chastain and Johan Heldenberg star in this World War II drama based on the nonfiction book of the same name about Warsaw zookeepers Antonina and Jan Zabinski, who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the German invasion. Rated PG-13.