'The Boss Baby' and 'Ghost in the Shell' among this week's new releases

Here's a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* "The Boss Baby" -- This animated comedy, from the creators of "Shrek," features Alec Baldwin as the voice of a suit-wearing, briefcase-carrying baby. He and his 7-year old brother put aside their sibling rivalry to stop a sinister plot involving a battle between puppies and babies. Steve Buscemi and Lisa Kudrow also star. Rated PG.

* "Ghost in the Shell" -- Scarlett Johansson stars in this fantasy crime drama set in the not-so-distant future about a human who has been cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier dedicated to stopping dangerous criminals. Rated PG-13.

Opening Friday limited release:

* "The Zookeeper's Wife"