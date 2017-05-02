Brie Larson talks representation, says seeing women in movies is her 'favorite thing'

Brie Larson may be the only woman in the main cast of her new movie, "Free Fire," but that doesn't mean she's not pushing for more opportunities for women in film.

"Seeing females in movies is, like, my favorite thing, and we just need more representation across the board," the actress told Entertainment Tonight.

She added that there should be more opportunities for all kinds of women in films, including women of color.

"The conversation doesn't just end with females," Larson said. "The conversation is widening in this really positive way, I think, where we're talking about intersectionality, that we just need representation across the board. And even though I'm a woman, I'm a white woman. So, me being in more movies doesn't answer that question. We just need more opportunities."

After her Oscar win for her performance in "Room" and the continuing success that followed, the 27-year-old said she's ready to help other people get a leg up in the industry.

"Creating more opportunities for different types of people -- that feels really exciting to me and gives my life meaning. I have more of a say in not just the things that I'm acting in, but [in] these other projects that I want to develop. These are the people that I would love to see on screen. These are the opportunities that I'd love to give to others," Larson said. "I remember specifically all of the people who took a chance on me and helped me get to where I am, and I'm super excited to be able to do that for other people."