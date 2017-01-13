Carrie Fisher Won't Be Digitally Recreated in New Star Wars Films

There are no plans to digitally recreate "Star Wars" icon Carrie Fisher in future franchise films following her sudden death late last year, according to Lucasfilm.

“We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address," Lucasfilm said in a statement. "We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.

"Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars."

Fisher, best known for her portrayal of Leia Organa, died on Dec. 27, 2016 after suffering cardiac arrest aboard a plane that was about to land in Los Angeles.

The star had already completed filming of "Star Wars: Episode VIII," which is set to hit theaters at the end of this year.

