Debbie Reynolds was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital on Wednesday, a source close to the actress confirmed to ABC News.

A representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department said that authorities responded at 1:02 p.m. PT to a medical aid request on the block where Reynolds, 84, has a home. LAFD transported an adult female in "fair to serious" condition to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, according to the LAFD rep.

On Tuesday, Reynolds addressed on Facebook the death of her daughter, actress Carrie Fisher, thanking friends and fans for their continued support. Earlier that day, Fisher died at the age of 60, four days after she suffered cardiac arrest while aboard a transatlantic flight.

"Thank you to everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter," she wrote. "I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop. Love Carries Mother."

Reynolds' son, Todd Fisher, told ABC affiliate KABC Tuesday that the family was coming together to grieve their recent loss.

"My mother [Reynolds] is very strong right now and Billie, Carrie's daughter, is very strong ... we are all together now at this point," he said.

Reynolds has coped with her own health issues in the past, including what her son described as "a small stroke" last year.

Todd Fisher explained to ABC News this past summer that "when she was in the hospital and barely recovering from an operation, she had a small stroke."

In May, Carrie Fisher spoke to Entertainment Weekly and People magazine about her mother's health, calling her "frail."

"It's a lot of times terrifying watching my mother, who's incredibly resilient, coping with certain health issues that she's had," Fisher said at the time. "It’s the thing that gives her life, but it was also pulling it out of her, because she’d perform and then she’d have to recover. But this is someone who wants to go back and do it now. She became very ill and now she’s bouncing back."