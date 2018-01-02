Carrie Underwood says face injury might make her 'look a bit different'

In November, Carrie Underwood broke her wrist in a fall outside her home in Nashville, but on Sunday the singer revealed to fan club members that her injures were more extensive.

"There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote to fan on the club's membership-only website on Sunday, Entertainment Tonight and the Associated Press reported. "It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life."

The country star, 34, didn't detail the nature of the injuries to her face, but recounted that a doctor told husband Mike Fisher that he put "between 40 and 50 stitches in" to close a wound to her face.

The singer says she's "not quite looking the same," although she is recovering from the injury.

“I honestly don’t know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful," She wrote. "I am grateful that it wasn’t much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way.”

She added that no matter what, she's determined to make 2018 her best year yet.

"And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," she wrote.