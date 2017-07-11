Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrate 7th anniversary

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher marked their wedding anniversary with a romantic dinner Monday evening.

“Celebrating 7 years with this amazing man,” Underwood captioned an Instagram pic of the two. “How am I so blessed to share this life with you? Here’s to so many more years and memories together.

“Glad I took a chance on this babe 7 years ago,” the Nashville Predators’ captain answered. “Turns out she’s the best wife, and mom to Izzy, I could ever dream of!!”

Underwood and Fisher tied the knot at Georgia’s Ritz-Carlton Reynolds plantation in 2010. They have a son, Isaiah, who turned 2 in February.