Carrie Underwood undergoes surgery for broken wrist

Nov 15, 2017, 1:56 PM ET
Carrie Underwood continues to be on the mend, after a hard fall Friday night outside her Nashville home that left her with a broken wrist, as well as several cuts and abrasions.

The singer, who had to be hospitalized as a result of the accident, tweeted to her fans that on Tuesday, she had surgery on her wrist, and though "all went well," she joked, "I'll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on."

“I just wanted [to] let everyone know that I’m doing great,” she tweeted Wednesday morning. “I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me.”

The 10-time CMA Awards host was forced to miss her scheduled appearance Sunday night at Nashville’s Country Rising benefit due to her injuries.

A representative for Underwood, 34, told ABC News over the weekend that the singer's husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, 37, was out of town at the time of her fall, but "was able to make it back into town that night to be with her." She was released from the hospital a short time later.

