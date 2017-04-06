Cast members share first looks at next month's 'Dirty Dancing' reboot

Cast members are giving the public a first look at next month's "Dirty Dancing" remake, which will air on ABC.

Abigail Breslin, who plays the lead role of Baby, shared photos on Instagram of some dance scenes.

casually dancing around a fireplace, as one does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing may24th @abcnetwork A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

AND just casually dippin' around a fireplace. As one also does. #sneakpeek #dirtydancing A post shared by Abigail Breslin (@abbienormal9) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Debra Messing, who portrays Baby's mother in the film, also shared a collage of scenes on Instagram, one of which appears to be the iconic "Nobody puts Baby in a corner" confrontation.

FIRST LOOK pix from the "Dirty Dancing" remake. The Catskills are alive with music and ?????????????? #DirtyDancing #TheHousemanFamily #NoonePutsBabyInTheCorner On ABC *MAY 24* A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Apr 5, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

Sarah Hyland and her boyfriend, Dominic Sherwood, both posted glimpses of her character, and other stars Colt Prattes and Trevor Einhorn shared photos as well.

First look at Lisa Houseman! Many more pictures to come to celebrate #dirtydancing ! Airing on ABC May 24th! A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@therealsarahhyland) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:14pm PDT

Get ready to see this on May 24th on ABC!! Very proud of ya! Learned ukulele and everything A post shared by Dom Sherwood (@domsherwood) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Neil and the Houseman's getting lit AF. #dirtydancing A post shared by Trevor Einhorn (@treveinhorn) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:39pm PDT

First shot from @dirtydancingmovie! Favorite moment of the film was dancing this number with @abbienormal9. So stoked! ??Repost from @tvguidemagazine. May 24th on ABC @ 8pm! @abcnetwork @lionsgatetv A post shared by Colt Prattes (@coltprattes) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

"Dirty Dancing" will air on ABC on May 24.