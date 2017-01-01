How Celebrities Rang In 2017

Happy New Year!
Whether they counted down to 2017 in the comfort of their homes or in other locales, celebrities' posts about welcoming the brand new year made us want to party with them.
Here are some posts we spotted by celebs marking the new year:
Miley Cyrus
Any fans wondering if Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (rumored to be her fiancé) are indeed back together don't have to wonder anymore. They ushered in the new year together.
Cindy Crawford
The former supermodel rang in 2017 with her husband, Rande Gerber, and their two children.
Kate Hudson
The actress spent the first day of the year with her bestie, comedienne Chelsea Handler.
Nicki Minaj
The New York-based rapper trekked to Miami to ring in the new year. She performed at E11even nightclub, surrounded by friends.
Gwen Stefani
The singer welcomed the new year with family.