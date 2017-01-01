How Celebrities Rang In 2017

Happy New Year!

Whether they counted down to 2017 in the comfort of their homes or in other locales, celebrities' posts about welcoming the brand new year made us want to party with them.

Here are some posts we spotted by celebs marking the new year:

Miley Cyrus

Any fans wondering if Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth (rumored to be her fiancé) are indeed back together don't have to wonder anymore. They ushered in the new year together.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 1, 2017 at 3:13am PST

Cindy Crawford

The former supermodel rang in 2017 with her husband, Rande Gerber, and their two children.

Getting ready to ring in 2017 with these guys! A photo posted by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:11pm PST

Kate Hudson

The actress spent the first day of the year with her bestie, comedienne Chelsea Handler.

Swinging into the new year with this dummy @chelseahandler #2017 ?? A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:59pm PST

Nicki Minaj

The New York-based rapper trekked to Miami to ring in the new year. She performed at E11even nightclub, surrounded by friends.

A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Dec 31, 2016 at 1:21pm PST

Gwen Stefani

The singer welcomed the new year with family.