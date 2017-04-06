Celebrities react to Don Rickles' death

The comedy world is reacting to the loss of legendary comic Don Rickles.

The acerbic comedian, who was known for his insults, died Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles as a result of kidney failure, his publicist confirmed to ABC News.

The news came as a shock to Rickles fellow comedians.

"He was called 'The Merchant of Venom,' but in truth, he was one of the kindest, caring and most sensitive human beings we have ever known," comedian and actor Bob Newhart said in a statement to ABC News. "We are devastated and our world will never be the same. We were totally unprepared for this."

Other stars took to Twitter following news of Rickles' death.

"We lost a great one," Sandra Bernhard wrote. "#DonRickles fast furious brilliant for decades the definition of genius."

Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a photo of him with Rickles.

90 years with Don Rickles weren't enough. One of the sweetest and most lovely people I had the pleasure of knowing. We miss you already — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles has passed away.

A giant loss. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was simply the best. He created insult comedy &yet every 1 of his targets felt loved and honored. One of a kind.#RIPdonrickles — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 6, 2017

Don Rickles was a cyclone of funny with a heart of gold. Is God ready for your maniacal wit? Would love to hear what you said on arrival. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) April 6, 2017

God Bless Don Rickles, aka, Mr. Warmth! Proud to have been heckled by him from the stage many times! #RIP — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) April 6, 2017

In lieu of flowers, Don Rickles' family has requested that people drop their pants and fire a rocket. #RIPDonRickles — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017

"Is he laughing? Is MLK laughing? But folks... Oh nice, Dean Martin's here. Don't worry Dean, Jerry's right behind me." #RicklesInHeaven — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 6, 2017

RIP Don Rickles. Legend. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) April 6, 2017

Awwww man Rickles is dead. Rest In Peace buddy. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) April 6, 2017