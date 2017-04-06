Celebrities react to Don Rickles' death

Apr 6, 2017, 3:18 PM ET
PHOTO: Don Rickles is honored for best individual performance in a variety or music program for "Mr. Warmth: The Don Rickles Project," at the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, Sept. 21, 2008.PlayMark J. Terrill/AP Photo
The comedy world is reacting to the loss of legendary comic Don Rickles.

The acerbic comedian, who was known for his insults, died Thursday morning at his home in Los Angeles as a result of kidney failure, his publicist confirmed to ABC News.

The news came as a shock to Rickles fellow comedians.

"He was called 'The Merchant of Venom,' but in truth, he was one of the kindest, caring and most sensitive human beings we have ever known," comedian and actor Bob Newhart said in a statement to ABC News. "We are devastated and our world will never be the same. We were totally unprepared for this."

Other stars took to Twitter following news of Rickles' death.

"We lost a great one," Sandra Bernhard wrote. "#DonRickles fast furious brilliant for decades the definition of genius."

Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a photo of him with Rickles.