Celebrity kids' best Halloween costumes

Oct 31, 2017, 1:35 PM ET
PHOTO: Busy Philipps daughter Birdie dressed as her mom.Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps' daughter Birdie dressed as her mom.

Celebrities shared photos of their kids' by turns creative, cute and creepy Halloween costumes on social media, getting into the spooky holiday spirit with some pretty fang-tastic results!

Busy Philipps was shocked at her daughter Birdie's spot-on costume, featuring a long-sleeve floral dress with white sneakers and pom pom earrings mimicking her mom.

I????Am????Dead????. ?? ??????

A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Philipps posted another photo of her daughter with two friends dressed as famous DJ Skrillex and Evan Hansen.

PHOTO: Busy Philipps daughter and friends dressed in Halloween costumes.Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps' daughter and friends dressed in Halloween costumes.

Neil Patrick Harris and his family dressed up as carnival performers.

PHOTO: Neil Patrick Harris and his family dressed up as a carnival performers.Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris and his family dressed up as a carnival performers.

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo dressed her daughter, Stella, as Holly Golightly from "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

PHOTO: Ellen Pompeo with daughter Stella dressed as Holly Golightly from Breakfast at Tiffanys.Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo with daughter Stella dressed as Holly Golightly from "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

Rachel Zoe snapped a pic of her two kids, Sky and Kaius, dressed as Luke Skywalker and a Jedi Knight from "Star Wars"

PHOTO: Rachel Zoes kids Sky and Kaius dressed as Luke Skywalker and a Jedi Knight from Star Wars.Rachel Zoe
Rachel Zoe's kids Sky and Kaius dressed as Luke Skywalker and a Jedi Knight from "Star Wars."

"Younger" star Hilary Duff dressed up as a bunny and snapped a picture alongside her son, Luca, who wore a full Lego ninja costume.

PHOTO: Hilary Duff with son Luca Comrie dressed as a Lego ninja.Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff with son Luca Comrie dressed as a Lego ninja.

Molly Sims shared a photo of her "skeleton crew;" all three kids Brooks, Scarlett and Grey wore matching simple skeleton outfits.

PHOTO: Molly Sims three kids Brooks, Scarlett and Grey wore matching skeleton outfits.Molly Sims
Molly Sims' three kids Brooks, Scarlett and Grey wore matching skeleton outfits.

Lauren Conrad held her newborn baby boy dressed as a lamb at a pumpkin patch.

PHOTO: Lauren Conrad at a pumpkin patch with her son Liam Tell dressed as a lamb.Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad at a pumpkin patch with her son Liam Tell dressed as a lamb.

Jordana Brewster posted a picture with her two young ones dressed as a vampire and an astronaut.

PHOTO: Jordana Brewster with her two young kids dressed as a vampire and an astronaut.Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster with her two young kids dressed as a vampire and an astronaut.

Reese Witherspoon dressed up her dog Hank as a Ty Beanie Baby. The chocolate lab wore a large red tag around his neck to pull off the stuffed animal costume.

PHOTO: Reese Witherspoon alongside her chocolate lab dressed as a TY Beanie Baby.Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon alongside her chocolate lab dressed as a TY Beanie Baby.

Comments