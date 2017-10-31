Celebrity kids' best Halloween costumes

Celebrities shared photos of their kids' by turns creative, cute and creepy Halloween costumes on social media, getting into the spooky holiday spirit with some pretty fang-tastic results!

Busy Philipps was shocked at her daughter Birdie's spot-on costume, featuring a long-sleeve floral dress with white sneakers and pom pom earrings mimicking her mom.

I????Am????Dead????. ?? ?????? A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Oct 27, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

Philipps posted another photo of her daughter with two friends dressed as famous DJ Skrillex and Evan Hansen.

Busy Philipps

Neil Patrick Harris and his family dressed up as carnival performers.

Neil Patrick Harris

"Grey's Anatomy" star Ellen Pompeo dressed her daughter, Stella, as Holly Golightly from "Breakfast at Tiffany's."

Ellen Pompeo

Rachel Zoe snapped a pic of her two kids, Sky and Kaius, dressed as Luke Skywalker and a Jedi Knight from "Star Wars"

Rachel Zoe

"Younger" star Hilary Duff dressed up as a bunny and snapped a picture alongside her son, Luca, who wore a full Lego ninja costume.

Hilary Duff

Molly Sims shared a photo of her "skeleton crew;" all three kids Brooks, Scarlett and Grey wore matching simple skeleton outfits.

Molly Sims

Lauren Conrad held her newborn baby boy dressed as a lamb at a pumpkin patch.

Lauren Conrad

Jordana Brewster posted a picture with her two young ones dressed as a vampire and an astronaut.

Jordana Brewster

Reese Witherspoon dressed up her dog Hank as a Ty Beanie Baby. The chocolate lab wore a large red tag around his neck to pull off the stuffed animal costume.