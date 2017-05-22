Celine Dion gives emotional performance of 'My Heart Will Go On'

Looking and sounding like an angel, Celine Dion belted out an emotional performance of "My Heart Will Go On" at Sunday night's Billboard Music Awards.

The 49-year-old singer took the stage wearing a stunning white gown with huge shoulders that resembled wings while singing inside a beaded crystal cage.

Her performance was in honor of the 20th anniversary of the movie "Titanic." While she sang, clips from the film played.

After Dion once again showed off her impressive vocal range, the audience stood in applause, and the French Canadian singer, who lost her husband and manager Rene Angelil as well as her brother last year, held back tears as she mouthed the words, "Thank you."