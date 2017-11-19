Chance the Rapper begs Barack Obama to return in 'SNL' song

Chance the Rapper gave voice to the feelings of many when he debuted a new song on "SNL" begging for former President Barack Obama to return.

"I feel like we're all gonna die. So come back Barack, even though it's not allowed," this week's host Chance sang, joined by cast members Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd to form the group De-Von-Tré.

"We didn't know what we had," the song continues. "Now things are looking bad. Like really bad, like nuclear bad, like World War bad."

Thompson interjects, saying, "We lit 200 candles for you. ... I'm sweating through my damn scarf."

Of course the show touched on a few other political topics as well.

The cold open this week featured impressions of Donald Trump Jr. meeting in a parking garage with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, played perfectly by a platinum-wigged Kate McKinnon. The sketch mostly just devolved into making fun of Eric Trump, portrayed as dumb-as-rocks by Alex Moffat.

McKinnon returned on "Weekend Update" with her quickly becoming classic portrayal of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The show mocked Sessions repeated answer of "I do not recall" from Sessions' testimony to Congress last week. And, of course, referred to Sessions' "opossum half of the family."