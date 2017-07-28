More than a week after the music world suddenly lost Linkin Park front man Chester Bennington, the singer's widow Talinda released a statement Friday on Twitter thanking fans for their love, adding that she's "lost my soul mate."

Bennington was found dead at his home last Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office told ABC News that his death was being investigated as a suicide by hanging. He was 41 years old.

"One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their daddy," Talinda Bennington wrote in her statement to ABC News. "We had a fairy tale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.”

One week ago today, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero-their Daddy. We had a (cont) https://t.co/hkutVhlJzR — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) July 28, 2017

As for the outpouring of support from fans and the music world, Talinda added, "We feel your love. We feel your loss as well."

"My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain. Chester would’ve wanted us to do so. Rest In Peace, my love," she concluded.

Members of Linkin Park took to Facebook on Monday to pay homage to their late friend.

"Our hearts are broken. You touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized," the band added in the online letter. "In the past few days, we’ve seen an outpouring of love and support, both public and private, from around the world. Talinda and the family appreciate it, and want the world to know that you were the best husband, son, and father; the family will never be whole without you."