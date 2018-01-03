Chip and Joanna Gaines are expecting baby No. 5

Chip and Joanna Gaines made a big announcement in the new year -- they are expecting their fifth child.

Joanna, 39, posted a video of a sonogram earlier today, writing, "Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!!"

The "Fixer Upper" stars first announced the news that they are expecting on Instagram Tuesday.

"Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines," Chip, 43, wrote, alongside a photo of him cradling his fake baby bump and Joanna showing off her real one.

Just the day before, Joanna teased the baby news.

"New year, new hope... Be expectant. There is just something about fresh faith and unwavering trust that brings life to our souls," she wrote on Instagram.

The couple are already parents to children, Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, 9, and Emmie Kay, 7.

Last fall, the Gaineses, who live in Waco, Texas, announced that they were ending their HGTV show after the fifth season, which started in November.

"Who knows what the future holds, but we’re excited for whatever is around the bend and in the meantime, we will definitely be staying in touch," they wrote on their blog. "Our plan is to take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses."