Second Stage Theater has big plans for its inaugural season at the Hayes Theater on Broadway. In March of next year, it will open with a production of Oscar-winner Kenneth Lonergan's "Lobby Hero," starring Michael Cera and Chris Evans.

In July, a production of Young Jean Lee's "Straight White Men" will follow. Upon the opening of the show, Lee will become the first female Asian-American playwright to ever be produced on Broadway, according to the theater's press release.

"The Hayes will be dedicated to living American playwrights," Second Stage founder and artistic director Carole Rothman said in the release. "No British imports, no Chekhov translations, no classics -- just contemporary works that provoke, stimulate and challenge from the finest playwrights our country has to offer."

Second Stage Theater, which was founded in 1979, acquired the Hayes Theater in April 2015 and has been renovating for the re-opening ever since.