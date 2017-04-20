Chris Evans, Michael Cera to star together in Second Stage Theater's Broadway debut

Apr 20, 2017, 12:01 PM ET
PHOTO: Chris Evans attends the New York premiere of the film "Gifted" at the New York Institute of Technology, April 6, 2017, in New York.PlayCJ Rivera/FilmMagic via Getty Images
WATCH Chris Evans tapped into role as real-life uncle for 'Gifted'

Second Stage Theater has big plans for its inaugural season at the Hayes Theater on Broadway. In March of next year, it will open with a production of Oscar-winner Kenneth Lonergan's "Lobby Hero," starring Michael Cera and Chris Evans.

In July, a production of Young Jean Lee's "Straight White Men" will follow. Upon the opening of the show, Lee will become the first female Asian-American playwright to ever be produced on Broadway, according to the theater's press release.

Chris Evans tapped into role as real-life uncle for 'Gifted'

Jenny Slate has 'no regrets' about relationship with Chris Evans

"The Hayes will be dedicated to living American playwrights," Second Stage founder and artistic director Carole Rothman said in the release. "No British imports, no Chekhov translations, no classics -- just contemporary works that provoke, stimulate and challenge from the finest playwrights our country has to offer."

Second Stage Theater, which was founded in 1979, acquired the Hayes Theater in April 2015 and has been renovating for the re-opening ever since.