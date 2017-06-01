For Chris Pine, his role in the latest DC Universe superhero film "Wonder Woman" was more than just an opportunity to get in great shape -- but a chance to be part of a historic female action movie that he said was "quite something."

"To be on the beach with the whole gang of women doing their fight sequences, at this point I look over a rock I think I tackle something and then I'm done with my day," Pine told Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" today. "Then all the men roll up with the strollers, with the babies, to watch the women work and not even work, but just kick ass it was quite something."

Pine plays Steve Trevor, the charming American spy who lures princess Diana -- played by Israeli-born Gal Gadot -- to London, where she discovers her superpowers and becomes Wonder Woman. But Pine is one of the few males in the heavily female cast.

ABC News

"The real theme of [Wonder Woman] is parity and equality and that women can do whatever they want," Pine said of the film's message.

The actor is no stranger to intense physical preparation for his movie roles, but said the outcome onscreen was a little different this time.

"You know I trained an hour a day," Pine said. "It was kind of fun for me because I get to be looked at like a novelty, but she [Gal Gadot] stands there like a man eating me up."

Fans of the film and of the actor won't be able to find him on certain social media platforms including Facebook, he admitted.

"I love them to death," he said of the fans who call themselves pine nuts, "I just, I'm prone to anxiety," he explained.

"And I found my phone made me incredibly anxious ... so I just decided to kind of sever the chord and then with this flip phone I don't have wifi," Pine shared about his technology back-step.

Pine is one of a few famous Chris' in Hollywood, and the actor said that people truly can't always set him apart from the rest.

"I call it the resume game, so someone would come up and and be like -- 'my friend says your someone, I should know what have you been in,' 'I am Ryan Pratt, and I was in the green Thor,' and they're like, 'I knew it.'" the actor said jokingly about being misidentified.

"It's always nice when fans come up to you and say I liked you in such and such and that's great, but if I can rock it, the anonymity for a little while longer for as long as I can, I'm a happy clam," Pine said, laughing.