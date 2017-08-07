Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce their separation

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have split.

The couple announced their separation in a jointly-signed statement on Pratt's Facebook page Sunday night.

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," the pair wrote. "We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

"The Guardians of the Galaxy" star and "Scary Movie" actress met in 2007 on the set of the movie "Take Me Home Tonight." They married in 2009, and welcomed their son, Jack, three years later.