Chris Rock comes clean about his divorce and infidelity

Chris Rock is not holding back about his infidelity and subsequent divorce from his ex-wife, Malaak Compton-Rock.

Looking back at his past transgressions, the comedian said he was "a piece of s---."

Rock told Rolling Stone magazine that after his divorce he had to "reset" his entire life.

"Getting divorce, you have to f------ start over," he said. "You get to reset. It's not a breakdown, but something in your life broke down."

Rock also admitted that he cheated on his then wife with three women because he felt like he could as the breadwinner in the family. However, the comedian is now singing a different tune, admitting he was wrong in hurting his family.

Rock, 52, and Compton Rock, 47, have two daughters together -- Zahra, 12, and Lola, 14.

"Your significant other, if they really love you, has a high opinion of you," Rock explained. "And you let them down."

As far as the future, Rock has found love with "CSI: Miami" actress Megalyn Echikunwoke, but he wants to get right with God as well.

"I wanna find some peace, 'cause people usually find that peace in a horrible time," he said. "Why does that have to be? Maybe I can find God without being in shambles. Maybe I can reach a higher plain spiritually without being in a near-death experience."

As part of his reset, the comedian is embarking on his first stand-up world tour in nine years, which he jokingly called his "alimony tour."

The tour is officially called "Total Blackout. The Tour. 2017." It kicks off today in Indianapolis, Indiana, and concludes Dec. 9 in Brooklyn, New York.