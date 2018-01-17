Christina Perri and husband welcome baby daughter

"A Thousand Years" singer Christina Perri just received a gift she'll love for an eternity.

The singer and her husband, entertainment reporter Paul Costabile, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, he announced Wednesday.

Costabile shared a photo of the couple with their new addition and called their daughter "the greatest gift we’ve ever known."

"Welcome to the world Carmella Stanley Costabile born today. Mom and our little principessa are doing great. Dad can’t stop crying!" he added.

Perri, 31, wed Costabile in December at New York’s City Hall, four years to the day they met, and just a few months after she announced the pregnancy. Costabile popped the question in June and wrote on Instagram that it was love at first sight.

"I knew I wanted to ask this girl to marry me the day she walked into the green screen for an interview almost 4 years ago," he wrote. "I finally asked her right here tonight and she said yes!”