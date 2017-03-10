Ciara 'doing well' after being involved in car accident in Los Angeles

PHOTO: Recording artist Ciara attends the 25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundations Academy Awards Viewing Party at The City of West Hollywood Park, on Feb. 26, 2017, in West Hollywood, Calif. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for EJAF
Ciara, who is pregnant with her second child, is uninjured after being involved in a car accident this afternoon in Los Angeles.

"Ciara and the baby are doing well. The driver was illegally in the bus lane and hit the right side of her car," a spokesperson for Ciara told ABC News.

No injuries occurred at the scene, a representative for the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News.

The singer, 31, is married to Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. She also has a 2-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

