Coachella: Radiohead walks off stage twice due to technical difficulties

Coachella, the music festival that attracts many of our favorite celebrities, got off to a rocky start Friday in Indio, California.

Headliner Radiohead ran into technical difficulties, leading the British band to storm off the stage twice.

Fan video showed that the glitches started just three songs into their set while Radiohead performed "15 Step."

The band's audience -- including the millions tuning into the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on their live stream -- couldn't hear the last two minutes of the song.

@coachella please fix sound, felt bad for #Radiohead rocking out to #15steps for their fans yet we couldnt hear them..... pic.twitter.com/NGJoyvR3dh — Kathy Hoy (@KJosTweet) April 15, 2017

Radiohead left the stage, only to return to more troubles. When the same technical problem occurred during their performance of "Let Down," the band left the stage again.

The band eventually returned, but it was clear they were being cautious while completing their performance. In fact, frontman Thom Yorke asked the crowd, "Can you actually hear me?"

Still, the rest of their set finished without a hitch.

Celebrities, including Katy Perry, Halsey, A$AP Ferg, Kylie Jenner, Amber Rose, Paris Hilton and Odell Beckham Jr., were spotted enjoying the music festival.

Lady Gaga, who replaced Beyonce as a headliner, and Kendrick Lamar are also expected to appear at this year's Coachella, which runs until Sunday. More performers are expected to take the stages the following weekend, on April 21-23.